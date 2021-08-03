Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.