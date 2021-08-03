Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.78

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.78 and last traded at C$85.70, with a volume of 156837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRT.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

