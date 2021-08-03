Graviocoin (GIO) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $162.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00362383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

