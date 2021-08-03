GravityCoin (GXX) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $23,208.66 and approximately $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00100363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00141347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,170.51 or 1.00122131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.26 or 0.00847926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,084,897 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.