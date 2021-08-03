Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.45

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.45 and last traded at C$44.24, with a volume of 88395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -18.96.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.1100248 EPS for the current year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

