Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.83

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and traded as low as $29.30. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 2,156 shares.

GWLIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC downgraded Great-West Lifeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

