Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.88

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.88 and last traded at C$37.79, with a volume of 774436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 price objective on Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market cap of C$35.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

