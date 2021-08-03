Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.13-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.130-$2.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 571,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,355. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,484.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.69.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $219,693. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.