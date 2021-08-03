Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.13.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Capstone Asset Management Company lifted its stake in Green Plains by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 22,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Green Plains by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Green Plains by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.