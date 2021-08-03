Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.68% from the company’s current price.

GPRE has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. 9,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,614. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.