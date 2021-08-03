Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $301.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth $94,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter worth $134,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

