Greenland Technologies (GTEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Greenland Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Greenland Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTEC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

In other news, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of Greenland Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

