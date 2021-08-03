Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 2,868 ($37.47) and last traded at GBX 2,835 ($37.04), with a volume of 18058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,804 ($36.63).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRG shares. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,616.88.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36).

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

