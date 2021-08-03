Grid+ Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $258,424.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00062346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.44 or 0.00804064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00093775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+'s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+'s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

