Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,193.0 days.
Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50.
About Grieg Seafood ASA
See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.