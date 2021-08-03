Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,193.0 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

