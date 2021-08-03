Grimm (GRIMM) Market Cap Tops $47,197.71

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Grimm has a market capitalization of $47,197.71 and approximately $46.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004953 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Grimm

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars.

