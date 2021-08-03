Grin Trading Up 4.2% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Grin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $23.21 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.42 or 0.06517699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.07 or 0.01406482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00365142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00128871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00591560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.47 or 0.00364570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00297736 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 80,090,400 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

