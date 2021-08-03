Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

GO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.36. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.30.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

