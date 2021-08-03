Growth DeFi (GRO) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $10.03 or 0.00026254 BTC on popular exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $6,531.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.45 or 0.00809744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00093551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042370 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

GRO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,226 coins and its circulating supply is 341,652 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

