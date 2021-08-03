Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00061688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.02 or 0.00807137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00091804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00042233 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

