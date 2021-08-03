Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 102.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $342.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.71 or 0.00808155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00094992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041996 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,868,586,552,062 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

