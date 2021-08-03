Grumpy.finance Market Capitalization Reaches $542,424.15 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $542,424.15 and $2,456.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00061688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.02 or 0.00807137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00091804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00042233 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,583,244,188,020 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

