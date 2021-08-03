GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 698,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53.

GTEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

