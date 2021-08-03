Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Update

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 959,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,427 shares of company stock worth $3,356,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

GH stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $110.49. 945,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,874. Guardant Health has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

