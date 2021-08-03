Guidance Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.69. 87,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

