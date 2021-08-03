Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $15.01 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $116.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

