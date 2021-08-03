Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $29.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $441.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $429.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.