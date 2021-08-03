Gulden (NLG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34,203.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $9.52 million and approximately $34,203.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00363859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,049,830 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

