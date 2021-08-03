Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.09 ($0.05), with a volume of 10,301,078 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.05. The stock has a market cap of £41.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

In related news, insider Mansour Al Alami purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Insiders have bought 1,670,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,000 in the last 90 days.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.