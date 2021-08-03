Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $12,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $11,096.00.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 530,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,465. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

