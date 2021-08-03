GXChain (GXC) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $32.96 million and $8.81 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000128 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000963 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,453,185 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

