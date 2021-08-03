Hacken Token (HAI) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $35.97 million and $1.26 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00100363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00141347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,170.51 or 1.00122131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.26 or 0.00847926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,085,397 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.