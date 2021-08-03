Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,721 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 36,238% compared to the typical daily volume of 24 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,409,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $20.25.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis Duhay purchased 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,592.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,142.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,092 shares of company stock worth $88,942 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HJLI. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

