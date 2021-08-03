Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Handshake has a total market cap of $68.14 million and $373,560.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,539.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.18 or 0.06552214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $539.67 or 0.01400321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00361579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.00588749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00359659 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00300560 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 407,390,536 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars.

