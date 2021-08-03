Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HBRID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th.

HBRID stock remained flat at $$4.19 during trading on Tuesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

