HARD Protocol Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.61 million and approximately $59.30 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00102560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00145094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.94 or 0.99716365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.14 or 0.00848183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

