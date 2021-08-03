Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $9.00 at Barclays

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

