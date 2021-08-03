Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $9.20. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 30,914 shares.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
