Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $9.20. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 30,914 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Harmonic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 143.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 78,595 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

