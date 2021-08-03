Harmonic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,486 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,646% compared to the average daily volume of 564 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 5,916,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

