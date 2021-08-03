Harmony (ONE) Trading Up 0% This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $776.22 million and $21.74 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00062554 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.03 or 0.00809890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00093552 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,126,630,833 coins and its circulating supply is 10,423,806,833 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

