Harmony Trading 0% Higher This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $776.22 million and $21.74 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00062554 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.03 or 0.00809890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00093552 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,126,630,833 coins and its circulating supply is 10,423,806,833 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

