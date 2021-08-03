Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Harsco stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,795. Harsco has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

