Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Reaches $124.30 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $208.42 or 0.00542225 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $124.30 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 104.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 633,697 coins and its circulating supply is 596,373 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

