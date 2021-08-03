Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 102.2% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $114.99 million and $15.29 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $192.00 or 0.00502425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 102.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 636,882 coins and its circulating supply is 598,921 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

