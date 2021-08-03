Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 670,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 636,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.62. The company has a market cap of £5.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

