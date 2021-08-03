HashCoin (HSC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,639.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. HashCoin has a market cap of $418,698.56 and approximately $55,639.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.45 or 0.00809744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00093551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042370 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

