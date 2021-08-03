Hashgard (GARD) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $105,397.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00062186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00801771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00093615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042054 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

