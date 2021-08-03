Hathor Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $84.42 million and $1.40 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00100726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00141625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.63 or 1.00294569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00850436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

