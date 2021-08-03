Haven Protocol (XHV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $64.22 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00011772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,909.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.09 or 0.06505284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.66 or 0.01386626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00359881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00129129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.00600346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.76 or 0.00368677 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.05 or 0.00290310 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,390,431 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

