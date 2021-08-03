Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.17 million and $890,228.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.25 or 0.00011161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,078.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.01 or 0.06581208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.42 or 0.01406111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00362407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00129440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.01 or 0.00590914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00357116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00302940 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,393,478 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

